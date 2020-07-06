All apartments in Cedar Hill
421 Rainier Street
421 Rainier Street

421 Rainier Street · No Longer Available
421 Rainier Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
parking
garage
MOVE-IN Ready!!!! Nice and Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Living area with brick fireplace opens into kitchen with lots of counter space and storage! Enjoy meals in the breakfast area with window seat! Master bedroom has walk-in closet and dual sinks. Lots of living area. Large fenced back yard with open patio area. This home has a lot to offer.
Large trees welcome you to this desirable neighborhood with great curb appeal. Open floor plan as you walk inside. Close to shopping, entertainment, and US 67.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 421 Rainier Street have any available units?
421 Rainier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Rainier Street have?
Some of 421 Rainier Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Rainier Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 Rainier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Rainier Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 Rainier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 421 Rainier Street offer parking?
Yes, 421 Rainier Street offers parking.
Does 421 Rainier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Rainier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Rainier Street have a pool?
No, 421 Rainier Street does not have a pool.
Does 421 Rainier Street have accessible units?
No, 421 Rainier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Rainier Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Rainier Street has units with dishwashers.

