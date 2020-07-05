325 Beechwood Ln

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom house for rent in Cedar Hill. - Beautiful two story home for rent in Cedar Hill. Five bedrooms, two and a half bathroom with three living rooms, two dining rooms and two car garage - 3,061 Square Feet !!! Very spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace. Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Lots of closets everywhere. There is a game room upstairs, fenced backyard, separate utility room and rear-entry garage. Cedar Hill ISD.

This property is tenant occupied until 12-31-2019. This property will be available for viewings in the middle of January.



