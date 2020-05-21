310 Pemberton Place

Amenities

This 4 bedroom beauty has new paint, new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. The master is located downstairs and other 3 bedrooms are upstairs along with a game room and bath. The downstairs has an office toward the front of the home, dining area off the kitchen and large living area with a fireplace. The master bath has a separate garden tub and stand up shower with double vanity. The kitchen is large with many cabinets and a built in microwave plus a pantry. The home has a 2 car garage and fenced yard with open patio. Gas and electric. Cedar Hill ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. In process of cleaning, tree trim and few repairs.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available 5/14/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

