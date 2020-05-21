All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated May 21 2019 at 11:45 AM

310 Pemberton Place

310 Pemberton Place
Location

310 Pemberton Place, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom beauty has new paint, new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. The master is located downstairs and other 3 bedrooms are upstairs along with a game room and bath. The downstairs has an office toward the front of the home, dining area off the kitchen and large living area with a fireplace. The master bath has a separate garden tub and stand up shower with double vanity. The kitchen is large with many cabinets and a built in microwave plus a pantry. The home has a 2 car garage and fenced yard with open patio. Gas and electric. Cedar Hill ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. In process of cleaning, tree trim and few repairs.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available 5/14/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Pemberton Place have any available units?
310 Pemberton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Pemberton Place have?
Some of 310 Pemberton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Pemberton Place currently offering any rent specials?
310 Pemberton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Pemberton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Pemberton Place is pet friendly.
Does 310 Pemberton Place offer parking?
Yes, 310 Pemberton Place offers parking.
Does 310 Pemberton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Pemberton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Pemberton Place have a pool?
No, 310 Pemberton Place does not have a pool.
Does 310 Pemberton Place have accessible units?
No, 310 Pemberton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Pemberton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Pemberton Place does not have units with dishwashers.

