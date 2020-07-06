All apartments in Cedar Hill
305 Cedar Street
305 Cedar Street

305 Cedar Street
Location

305 Cedar Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

parking
gym
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
gym
parking
NEW PAINT! NEW CARPET! HUGE BACK YARD with a perimeter sidewalk that you can walk for exercise or just to stay out of the grass. Conveniently located near US 67 and Old Downtown Cedar Hill. Walk to Babes Chicken or shop at the local businesses off the square. One lot over you can enjoy the Public Library. Beautiful rose bushes along the front of the house. Deep Clean Scheduled for Monday March 30th. Interior pictures coming soon. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

