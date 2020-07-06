305 Cedar Street

NEW PAINT! NEW CARPET! HUGE BACK YARD with a perimeter sidewalk that you can walk for exercise or just to stay out of the grass. Conveniently located near US 67 and Old Downtown Cedar Hill. Walk to Babes Chicken or shop at the local businesses off the square. One lot over you can enjoy the Public Library. Beautiful rose bushes along the front of the house. Deep Clean Scheduled for Monday March 30th. Interior pictures coming soon. Come take a look!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
