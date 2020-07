Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom in Cedar Hill. Lots of ceramic tile, nice den with mirror over fireplace, abundant cabinets in kitchen. There is plank flooring in the living areas. Yard is fenced with a small open patio. No inside smoking No Housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.