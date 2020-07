Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This amazing home is ready for immediate move in. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Has formal living and dining area. Family room has large windows for lots of light and fireplace. Kitchen open to family room with dining area overlooking back yard. Wood burning fire place. Features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. Lots of storage closets. Flooring has been replaced. Master suite has walk-in closet, nice-sized garden tub and dual sinks. Rear entry garage. Must see! Won't last long!