215 Armstrong Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Gorgeous updated executive dream home with formal entry, elegant living and dining rooms, dramatic great room offers fireplace, and amazing cook's kitchen with light oak cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package will feature Gas range, Built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator and will be delivered before move in. Grand master retreat with single sink vanity and tub. Fabulous fenced back yard. 2 car garage offers remote access parking.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.