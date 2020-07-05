All apartments in Cedar Hill
215 Armstrong Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 9:01 PM

215 Armstrong Drive

215 Armstrong Dr · No Longer Available
Location

215 Armstrong Dr, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Gorgeous updated executive dream home with formal entry, elegant living and dining rooms, dramatic great room offers fireplace, and amazing cook's kitchen with light oak cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package will feature Gas range, Built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator and will be delivered before move in. Grand master retreat with single sink vanity and tub. Fabulous fenced back yard. 2 car garage offers remote access parking.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Armstrong Drive have any available units?
215 Armstrong Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Armstrong Drive have?
Some of 215 Armstrong Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Armstrong Drive currently offering any rent specials?
215 Armstrong Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Armstrong Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Armstrong Drive is pet friendly.
Does 215 Armstrong Drive offer parking?
Yes, 215 Armstrong Drive offers parking.
Does 215 Armstrong Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Armstrong Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Armstrong Drive have a pool?
No, 215 Armstrong Drive does not have a pool.
Does 215 Armstrong Drive have accessible units?
No, 215 Armstrong Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Armstrong Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Armstrong Drive has units with dishwashers.

