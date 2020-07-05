1722 Chadwick Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 4 bedroom with formal dining, which could be used as a study, large living with fireplace, open kitchen with island, pantry and lots of cabinets and counter space and breakfast area, which overlooks the fenced backyard. Bedrooms are great sized with master boasting an ensuite with separate shower and garden tub and large walk in closet. This is a fantastic house with fresh paint. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. All of our leases participate in the HVAC filter program at $20 per month. Property is in the process of make ready and will be cleaned by Sept 16th.