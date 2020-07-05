All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 1722 Chadwick Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
1722 Chadwick Court
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:33 AM

1722 Chadwick Court

1722 Chadwick Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1722 Chadwick Court, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 4 bedroom with formal dining, which could be used as a study, large living with fireplace, open kitchen with island, pantry and lots of cabinets and counter space and breakfast area, which overlooks the fenced backyard. Bedrooms are great sized with master boasting an ensuite with separate shower and garden tub and large walk in closet. This is a fantastic house with fresh paint. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. All of our leases participate in the HVAC filter program at $20 per month. Property is in the process of make ready and will be cleaned by Sept 16th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Chadwick Court have any available units?
1722 Chadwick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Chadwick Court have?
Some of 1722 Chadwick Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Chadwick Court currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Chadwick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Chadwick Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 Chadwick Court is pet friendly.
Does 1722 Chadwick Court offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Chadwick Court offers parking.
Does 1722 Chadwick Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Chadwick Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Chadwick Court have a pool?
No, 1722 Chadwick Court does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Chadwick Court have accessible units?
No, 1722 Chadwick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Chadwick Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Chadwick Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District