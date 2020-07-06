1710 Straus Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice interior lot home offers split bedrooms, ceramic tile, built in's inm living, eat in dining area, ully applianced kitchen, mature trees with nice fenced yard with open patio.

Agents must show their clients.



Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:

We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.

We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.

We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.

We cannot accept the following pets on any of our properties: Pit bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, German Shepherd, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of pets and vaccine records are required for all pets residing on a property.

Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.