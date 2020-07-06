All apartments in Cedar Hill
1710 Straus Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1710 Straus Road

1710 Straus Road · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Straus Road, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice interior lot home offers split bedrooms, ceramic tile, built in's inm living, eat in dining area, ully applianced kitchen, mature trees with nice fenced yard with open patio.
Agents must show their clients.

http://pamtexas.com/wp-content/uploads/201...
Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:
We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.
We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.
We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.
We cannot accept the following pets on any of our properties: Pit bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, German Shepherd, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of pets and vaccine records are required for all pets residing on a property.
Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.
http://pamtexas.com/qualifying-criteria/
http://pamtexas.com/application-process/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Straus Road have any available units?
1710 Straus Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Straus Road have?
Some of 1710 Straus Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Straus Road currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Straus Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Straus Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Straus Road is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Straus Road offer parking?
No, 1710 Straus Road does not offer parking.
Does 1710 Straus Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Straus Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Straus Road have a pool?
No, 1710 Straus Road does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Straus Road have accessible units?
Yes, 1710 Straus Road has accessible units.
Does 1710 Straus Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 Straus Road does not have units with dishwashers.

