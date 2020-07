Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and completely remodeled Cedar Hill home! Vaulted ceilings and a wrap around fireplace add a luxurious feel to the living and dining areas. The formal dining room has a built in cabinet that is perfect for dish storage and decor! The kitchen provides granite counter tops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances!