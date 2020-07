Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom home nestled among the trees in Cedar Hill's Kingswood Addition! Wood plank flooring throughout. Huge living area with floor to ceiling hearth and fireplace. Formal dining off entry. Breakfast room off living area has lots of windows. Kitchen has breakfast bar, double oven & 2 pantries. Large master with walk-in closet. Oversized 2 car garage with side swing entry. Easy access to Hwy 67, shopping & restaurants.