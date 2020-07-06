1515 Kari Ann Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Up for rent is our 2433 square feet 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/2 Car Garage home in the coveted, hidden neighborhood of Kingswood. The home has a freshly remodeled 15,000 gallon in-ground pool and gas heated in-ground hot tub. Pool care and lawn care are included for free along with free AT&T wireless internet. Thermostats are smart and can be controlled from anywhere in the world. It is an open concept design and has a large family room and formal dining room which is great for hosting friends and family. All stainless steel appliances in the updated kitchen and newer Samsung washer and dryer in the laundry room. Large walk-in closets in every room. Master bath hosts a jetted bath. Natural gas heating and stove. Central air conditioning. 12 month lease. Patio furniture on site and a misting system for cooling off by the pool.



A video walk through can be viewed at https://youtu.be/XRCgTuJbEPo



Please Note: The lease on this rental is not renewable.



All prospective renters must go through a pre-screening process before the house will be shown. Please email us so we can send you a questionnaire. Thank you.