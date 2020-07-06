All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:18 AM

1515 Kari Ann Dr

1515 Kari Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Kari Ann Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Up for rent is our 2433 square feet 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/2 Car Garage home in the coveted, hidden neighborhood of Kingswood. The home has a freshly remodeled 15,000 gallon in-ground pool and gas heated in-ground hot tub. Pool care and lawn care are included for free along with free AT&T wireless internet. Thermostats are smart and can be controlled from anywhere in the world. It is an open concept design and has a large family room and formal dining room which is great for hosting friends and family. All stainless steel appliances in the updated kitchen and newer Samsung washer and dryer in the laundry room. Large walk-in closets in every room. Master bath hosts a jetted bath. Natural gas heating and stove. Central air conditioning. 12 month lease. Patio furniture on site and a misting system for cooling off by the pool.

A video walk through can be viewed at https://youtu.be/XRCgTuJbEPo

Please Note: The lease on this rental is not renewable.

All prospective renters must go through a pre-screening process before the house will be shown. Please email us so we can send you a questionnaire. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Kari Ann Dr have any available units?
1515 Kari Ann Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Kari Ann Dr have?
Some of 1515 Kari Ann Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Kari Ann Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Kari Ann Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Kari Ann Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Kari Ann Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Kari Ann Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Kari Ann Dr offers parking.
Does 1515 Kari Ann Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 Kari Ann Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Kari Ann Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1515 Kari Ann Dr has a pool.
Does 1515 Kari Ann Dr have accessible units?
No, 1515 Kari Ann Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Kari Ann Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Kari Ann Dr has units with dishwashers.

