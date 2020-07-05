1328 Sunset Ridge Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out this magnificent 3 bedroom home in Lake Ridge Subdivision. This massive home has an office, two bedrooms downstairs each with their own bathroom, large kitchen with fridge included, and a lovely dining room. Utility room is located next to the kitchen with a washer and dryer included. Master bedroom has a beautiful see through fireplace into the master bath. Huge walk in closet with a jetted tub and double sink. This home is located in an upscale community with a large lot. Home will not last!