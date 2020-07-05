All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:22 AM

1328 Sunset Ridge Circle

1328 Sunset Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1328 Sunset Ridge Circle, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Lake Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this magnificent 3 bedroom home in Lake Ridge Subdivision. This massive home has an office, two bedrooms downstairs each with their own bathroom, large kitchen with fridge included, and a lovely dining room. Utility room is located next to the kitchen with a washer and dryer included. Master bedroom has a beautiful see through fireplace into the master bath. Huge walk in closet with a jetted tub and double sink. This home is located in an upscale community with a large lot. Home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Sunset Ridge Circle have any available units?
1328 Sunset Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 Sunset Ridge Circle have?
Some of 1328 Sunset Ridge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 Sunset Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Sunset Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Sunset Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1328 Sunset Ridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1328 Sunset Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1328 Sunset Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 1328 Sunset Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 Sunset Ridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Sunset Ridge Circle have a pool?
No, 1328 Sunset Ridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Sunset Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 1328 Sunset Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Sunset Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 Sunset Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.

