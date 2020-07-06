All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 1324 E. Miller.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
1324 E. Miller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1324 E. Miller

1324 E Miller Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1324 E Miller Dr, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled and updated 2190 sq feet 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car garage in Highpointe.  Dog friendly fenced backyard.  New vinyl plank hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.  WOW!  Even includes a washer and dryer.  Large open living room includes gas starter fireplace.  Home has new paint inside and out, new blinds, new light fixtures, and new plumbing fixtures. Split bedrooms with master bedroom and bedroom #1 on the first floor, 3 bedrooms and a game room / office / craftroom upstairs.  The huge master bathroom features a double vanity, large walk-in closet, stand up shower, and a jacuzzi tub.  $9.95 application fee; All are encouraged to apply at www.carlonrentalsolutions.com. Available for move-in on 3/1. Please do not disturb tenants. Call or email for private showing or open house schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 E. Miller have any available units?
1324 E. Miller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 E. Miller have?
Some of 1324 E. Miller's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 E. Miller currently offering any rent specials?
1324 E. Miller is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 E. Miller pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 E. Miller is pet friendly.
Does 1324 E. Miller offer parking?
Yes, 1324 E. Miller offers parking.
Does 1324 E. Miller have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 E. Miller offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 E. Miller have a pool?
No, 1324 E. Miller does not have a pool.
Does 1324 E. Miller have accessible units?
No, 1324 E. Miller does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 E. Miller have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 E. Miller does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District