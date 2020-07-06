1324 E. Miller

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled and updated 2190 sq feet 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car garage in Highpointe. Dog friendly fenced backyard. New vinyl plank hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. WOW! Even includes a washer and dryer. Large open living room includes gas starter fireplace. Home has new paint inside and out, new blinds, new light fixtures, and new plumbing fixtures. Split bedrooms with master bedroom and bedroom #1 on the first floor, 3 bedrooms and a game room / office / craftroom upstairs. The huge master bathroom features a double vanity, large walk-in closet, stand up shower, and a jacuzzi tub. $9.95 application fee; All are encouraged to apply at www.carlonrentalsolutions.com. Available for move-in on 3/1. Please do not disturb tenants. Call or email for private showing or open house schedule.