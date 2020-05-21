1307 Saturn Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage media room

Newly renovated 3 bed 3 bath 2 large living area home for lease. Master Bedroom comes with awesome renovated master bathe with a large shower. Large converted garage can be used as second living space, media room, office or anything you can imagine. Open spacious layout with updates throughout the home. Spacious living room that flows into the kitchen perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features brand new back splash, granite counter-tops, brand new appliances with plenty of cabinet space. Large Laundry room with a dedicated work area. Huge backyard with storage shed and large covered patio perfect for backyard fun. Cedar Hill Rec Center, parks, and school are all a short walk.