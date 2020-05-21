All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 1307 Saturn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
1307 Saturn Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1307 Saturn Drive

1307 Saturn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1307 Saturn Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
media room
Newly renovated 3 bed 3 bath 2 large living area home for lease. Master Bedroom comes with awesome renovated master bathe with a large shower. Large converted garage can be used as second living space, media room, office or anything you can imagine. Open spacious layout with updates throughout the home. Spacious living room that flows into the kitchen perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features brand new back splash, granite counter-tops, brand new appliances with plenty of cabinet space. Large Laundry room with a dedicated work area. Huge backyard with storage shed and large covered patio perfect for backyard fun. Cedar Hill Rec Center, parks, and school are all a short walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Saturn Drive have any available units?
1307 Saturn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Saturn Drive have?
Some of 1307 Saturn Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Saturn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Saturn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Saturn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Saturn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1307 Saturn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Saturn Drive offers parking.
Does 1307 Saturn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Saturn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Saturn Drive have a pool?
No, 1307 Saturn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Saturn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1307 Saturn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Saturn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Saturn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District