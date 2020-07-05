127 Cooper Street

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Updated Fully Renovated Home GRANITE & WOOD tl FLOORING. Updated photos to be uploaded this week. Current pictures taken during renovation. Locally managed by experienced landlord well know in the community; not a huge faceless corporation that won't answer the phone. HOME SHOWS AND SMELLS LIKE A NEW HOME BECAUSE BASICALLY IT IS JUST LIKE NEW. 12 month lease ok but looking for long term tenant if possible. WILL GO QUICKLY