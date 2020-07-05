All apartments in Cedar Hill
127 Cooper Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

127 Cooper Street

127 Cooper Street · No Longer Available
Location

127 Cooper Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated Fully Renovated Home GRANITE & WOOD tl FLOORING. Updated photos to be uploaded this week. Current pictures taken during renovation. Locally managed by experienced landlord well know in the community; not a huge faceless corporation that won't answer the phone. HOME SHOWS AND SMELLS LIKE A NEW HOME BECAUSE BASICALLY IT IS JUST LIKE NEW. 12 month lease ok but looking for long term tenant if possible. WILL GO QUICKLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

