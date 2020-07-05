Beautifully Updated Fully Renovated Home GRANITE & WOOD tl FLOORING. Updated photos to be uploaded this week. Current pictures taken during renovation. Locally managed by experienced landlord well know in the community; not a huge faceless corporation that won't answer the phone. HOME SHOWS AND SMELLS LIKE A NEW HOME BECAUSE BASICALLY IT IS JUST LIKE NEW. 12 month lease ok but looking for long term tenant if possible. WILL GO QUICKLY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 127 Cooper Street have?
Some of 127 Cooper Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
