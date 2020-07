Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

One level brick home with extended driveway and fenced outdoor living space. Interior of the home features a fireplace in the family room, plush carpeting throughout, updated appliances in the kitchen and lots of natural lighting for an inviting setting. Interior also boasts cozy bedrooms, and lots of open space for making long-lasting memories.