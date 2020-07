Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 fire pit parking garage

**SECTION 8 APPROVED**Move in ready 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Cedar Hill with an easy commute to HWY 67. This well maintained home is light and bright and has hard floors throughout home. Enjoy a large backyard with firepit and covered porch. As an added bonus...large workshop in backyard can be used as extra storage. *NO PETS*