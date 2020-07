Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities parking

Welcome to your new home! This cozy home is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, in the highly sought out Cedar Hill ISD, in the middle of the Hills Shopping area for all of the family conveniences.



This home features 2 spacious living areas, eat-in kitchen area, and full size utility area, with 3 beds, 2 baths.



Open kitchen includes built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal and electric oven-range and a spacious back yard. This home is a must see!