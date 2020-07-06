spacious 4 bedroom home. Has an open layout and fenced yard. Combined formal living and dining area. Additional living area with fireplace. Eat in Kitchen. Master bedroom is downstairs. Neutral colors. Fresh Paint. Vaulted ceilings in living area with lots of space. Half bathroom is downstairs makes easy for guests. Ready for move-in!! Will go quickly so hurry!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1114 Grounds Road have any available units?
1114 Grounds Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Grounds Road have?
Some of 1114 Grounds Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Grounds Road currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Grounds Road is not currently offering any rent specials.