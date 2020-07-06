1114 Grounds Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

spacious 4 bedroom home. Has an open layout and fenced yard. Combined formal living and dining area. Additional living area with fireplace. Eat in Kitchen. Master bedroom is downstairs. Neutral colors. Fresh Paint. Vaulted ceilings in living area with lots of space. Half bathroom is downstairs makes easy for guests. Ready for move-in!! Will go quickly so hurry!!