All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 1114 Grounds Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
1114 Grounds Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 6:54 PM

1114 Grounds Road

1114 Grounds Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1114 Grounds Road, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
spacious 4 bedroom home. Has an open layout and fenced yard. Combined formal living and dining area. Additional living area with fireplace. Eat in Kitchen. Master bedroom is downstairs. Neutral colors. Fresh Paint. Vaulted ceilings in living area with lots of space. Half bathroom is downstairs makes easy for guests. Ready for move-in!! Will go quickly so hurry!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Grounds Road have any available units?
1114 Grounds Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Grounds Road have?
Some of 1114 Grounds Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Grounds Road currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Grounds Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Grounds Road pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Grounds Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1114 Grounds Road offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Grounds Road offers parking.
Does 1114 Grounds Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Grounds Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Grounds Road have a pool?
No, 1114 Grounds Road does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Grounds Road have accessible units?
No, 1114 Grounds Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Grounds Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Grounds Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District