Cedar Hill, TX
1113 Germany Dr
1113 Germany Dr

1113 Germany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Germany Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Waterford Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautiful home located in Waterford Oaks Garden Homes neighborhood. Features open concept with large family room, a kitchen island, lots of cabinets and counters for a cooks delight, and a breakfast bar. Bonus loft game room perfect for entertaining or for the kids. Enjoy all kinds of outdoor activities, including barbecues, family gatherings, or peacefully soaking in the sun while drinking coffee on a crisp cool morning from the privacy of the fenced in backyard. Close to shopping, restaurants and major freeways.

-- Utilities: Not included - all utilities must be setup in tenant's name by move-in;
-- Lease Terms: 12 months minimum.
-- Pets Allowed: Yes
-- Insurance Required: Yes

For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Germany Dr have any available units?
1113 Germany Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 1113 Germany Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Germany Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Germany Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Germany Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Germany Dr offer parking?
No, 1113 Germany Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Germany Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Germany Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Germany Dr have a pool?
No, 1113 Germany Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Germany Dr have accessible units?
No, 1113 Germany Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Germany Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Germany Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Germany Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 Germany Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

