1113 Germany Dr

Welcome to this beautiful home located in Waterford Oaks Garden Homes neighborhood. Features open concept with large family room, a kitchen island, lots of cabinets and counters for a cooks delight, and a breakfast bar. Bonus loft game room perfect for entertaining or for the kids. Enjoy all kinds of outdoor activities, including barbecues, family gatherings, or peacefully soaking in the sun while drinking coffee on a crisp cool morning from the privacy of the fenced in backyard. Close to shopping, restaurants and major freeways.



-- Utilities: Not included - all utilities must be setup in tenant's name by move-in;

-- Lease Terms: 12 months minimum.

-- Pets Allowed: Yes

-- Insurance Required: Yes



For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.