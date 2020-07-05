106 Briarglen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Comfortable home in established neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Easy connections to major highways. Open kitchen with pantry and many cabinets, window to formal dining, breakfast room with bay window in front and a nice view. Large fenced back yard, grass. Large den with wood burning fireplace. Master Bedroom in the rear of house, two other bedroom to the left side. Separate laundry room and a two car garage with opener. Not set up for housing, no pets, TREC application required for every adult tenat (18+). Application fee is $50 per person.