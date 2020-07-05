All apartments in Cedar Hill
106 Briarglen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

106 Briarglen Drive

106 Briarglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

106 Briarglen Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Comfortable home in established neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Easy connections to major highways. Open kitchen with pantry and many cabinets, window to formal dining, breakfast room with bay window in front and a nice view. Large fenced back yard, grass. Large den with wood burning fireplace. Master Bedroom in the rear of house, two other bedroom to the left side. Separate laundry room and a two car garage with opener. Not set up for housing, no pets, TREC application required for every adult tenat (18+). Application fee is $50 per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Briarglen Drive have any available units?
106 Briarglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Briarglen Drive have?
Some of 106 Briarglen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Briarglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Briarglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Briarglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 106 Briarglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 106 Briarglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 106 Briarglen Drive offers parking.
Does 106 Briarglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Briarglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Briarglen Drive have a pool?
No, 106 Briarglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 106 Briarglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Briarglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Briarglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Briarglen Drive has units with dishwashers.

