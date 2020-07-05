1044 Glencrest Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Windsor Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Cedar Hill! New Carpets in Living Room and in Bedrooms. Ceiling Fans in living and all bedrooms. Walk-in Closet in the Master. Neutral colors throughout the entire home with lots of natural lighting. Wood burning brick fireplace in the living room. Range Electric Oven and Dishwasher Included. Utility closet accommodates full size washer and dryer. Minutes away from Joe Pool Lake and walking distance to Windsor Park. Easy Access to Highway 67. Pet Friendly on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
