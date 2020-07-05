All apartments in Cedar Hill
1044 Glencrest Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:29 AM

1044 Glencrest Drive

1044 Glencrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1044 Glencrest Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Windsor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Cedar Hill! New Carpets in Living Room and in Bedrooms. Ceiling Fans in living and all bedrooms. Walk-in Closet in the Master. Neutral colors throughout the entire home with lots of natural lighting. Wood burning brick fireplace in the living room. Range Electric Oven and Dishwasher Included. Utility closet accommodates full size washer and dryer. Minutes away from Joe Pool Lake and walking distance to Windsor Park. Easy Access to Highway 67. Pet Friendly on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Glencrest Drive have any available units?
1044 Glencrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 Glencrest Drive have?
Some of 1044 Glencrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Glencrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Glencrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Glencrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 Glencrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1044 Glencrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1044 Glencrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1044 Glencrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1044 Glencrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Glencrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1044 Glencrest Drive has a pool.
Does 1044 Glencrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1044 Glencrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Glencrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 Glencrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

