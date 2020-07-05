1044 Glencrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Cedar Hill! New Carpets in Living Room and in Bedrooms. Ceiling Fans in living and all bedrooms. Walk-in Closet in the Master. Neutral colors throughout the entire home with lots of natural lighting. Wood burning brick fireplace in the living room. Range Electric Oven and Dishwasher Included. Utility closet accommodates full size washer and dryer. Minutes away from Joe Pool Lake and walking distance to Windsor Park. Easy Access to Highway 67. Pet Friendly on case by case basis.