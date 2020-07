Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

This Cedar Hill beauty has new exterior and new interior paint and new plank flooring and carpet. The front area has a large formal dining room and the back has a good sized den with fireplace. The bedrooms are split. All windows have plantation shutters. The home is both gas and electric. Yard is fenced. Duncanville ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.