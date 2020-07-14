All apartments in Carrollton
Mustang Park Apartments

4645 Plano Pkwy · (972) 409-6969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4645 Plano Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75010

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10211 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 08203 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 04204 · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11304 · Avail. now

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 07205 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 09208 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mustang Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Mustang Park Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, while providing you with open-concept living and welcomed onsite necessities. Browse each charming layout to uncover and choose your new home that best fits your wants and needs. These apartments in Carrollton are filled to the brim with modern, luxurious and design worthy inclusions including lush neutral carpeting, a roomy kitchen with custom cabinets, countertops and high efficiency appliances, soaking tub in the master bath, as well as a lovely park view from your own private balcony or patio.The community offers its residents easy access to a wide variety of onsite amenities including a state of the art fitness center for the health conscious, relaxing resort-style swimming pool, and private garages. These apartments in Carrollton are located in close proximity to convenient shopping, dining and entertainment options youre certain to appreciate! To learn more about Mustang Park, please reach out to us online, via phone, or by stopping in for your own personal, private tour. Were certain youll fall in love with the class and charm youll find here!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $150, $250, $350
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mustang Park Apartments have any available units?
Mustang Park Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does Mustang Park Apartments have?
Some of Mustang Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mustang Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mustang Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mustang Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mustang Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mustang Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mustang Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Mustang Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mustang Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mustang Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mustang Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Mustang Park Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Mustang Park Apartments has accessible units.
Does Mustang Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mustang Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
