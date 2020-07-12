All apartments in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX
Keller Springs Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

Keller Springs Crossing

3221 Keller Springs Rd · (424) 352-7294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3221 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3205 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,021

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 6205 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,021

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 2307 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,091

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2313 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 5209 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 2413 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Keller Springs Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
lobby
bbq/grill
cc payments
conference room
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Come home to the life you deserve at Keller Springs Crossing, where accessibility meets luxury. Just minutes from downtown Dallas and Plano, you'll feel right at home in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Carrollton, TX. From the moment you move in, you'll be able to enjoy an upscale lifestyle with modern amenities, all while minutes from North Texas major thoroughfares-including the Dallas North Tollway, I-35, and the President George Bust Turnpike. As a resident, you'll be able to take advantage of our gourmet kitchens, private fenced yards, our invigorating resort-style pool, and so much more. Whether you feel like shopping at Galleria Dallas, or enjoying dinner and a movie at Look Cinemas, there's always something to see and do at Keller Springs Crossing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Please contact our office today to learn more about our community and to talk about your furry friends! *Breed restrictions apply, please contact the office for additional information.
Parking Details: Other. Covered parking and garages are available now! Please call our leasing office for more information. Carports $50, Garages $125.
Storage Details: Storage-$35

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Keller Springs Crossing have any available units?
Keller Springs Crossing has 32 units available starting at $1,021 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does Keller Springs Crossing have?
Some of Keller Springs Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Keller Springs Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Keller Springs Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Keller Springs Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Keller Springs Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Keller Springs Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Keller Springs Crossing offers parking.
Does Keller Springs Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Keller Springs Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Keller Springs Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Keller Springs Crossing has a pool.
Does Keller Springs Crossing have accessible units?
No, Keller Springs Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Keller Springs Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Keller Springs Crossing has units with dishwashers.
