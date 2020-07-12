Amenities
Come home to the life you deserve at Keller Springs Crossing, where accessibility meets luxury. Just minutes from downtown Dallas and Plano, you'll feel right at home in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Carrollton, TX. From the moment you move in, you'll be able to enjoy an upscale lifestyle with modern amenities, all while minutes from North Texas major thoroughfares-including the Dallas North Tollway, I-35, and the President George Bust Turnpike. As a resident, you'll be able to take advantage of our gourmet kitchens, private fenced yards, our invigorating resort-style pool, and so much more. Whether you feel like shopping at Galleria Dallas, or enjoying dinner and a movie at Look Cinemas, there's always something to see and do at Keller Springs Crossing.