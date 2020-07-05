All apartments in Carrollton
4683 Dozier Road

4683 Dozier Road · No Longer Available
Location

4683 Dozier Road, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
BUILT IN 2017! Luxurious 2-story townhome in PRIME LOCATION. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome features an open kitchen to family room design, vaulted ceilings in the master & spacious secondary bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, contemporary backsplash and dining bar are an entertainer's delight. Additional upgrades include wood flooring & granite countertops. Close proximity to DNT, 121 & George Bush, as well as Legacy West, Shops of Legacy & The Colony shopping & entertainment venues. Refrigerator, washer & dryer provided. Great community clubhouse & pool. HOA dues included in rent amount. Tenant to verify school & all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4683 Dozier Road have any available units?
4683 Dozier Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4683 Dozier Road have?
Some of 4683 Dozier Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4683 Dozier Road currently offering any rent specials?
4683 Dozier Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4683 Dozier Road pet-friendly?
No, 4683 Dozier Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4683 Dozier Road offer parking?
Yes, 4683 Dozier Road offers parking.
Does 4683 Dozier Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4683 Dozier Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4683 Dozier Road have a pool?
Yes, 4683 Dozier Road has a pool.
Does 4683 Dozier Road have accessible units?
No, 4683 Dozier Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4683 Dozier Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4683 Dozier Road has units with dishwashers.

