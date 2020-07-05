4683 Dozier Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

BUILT IN 2017! Luxurious 2-story townhome in PRIME LOCATION. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome features an open kitchen to family room design, vaulted ceilings in the master & spacious secondary bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, contemporary backsplash and dining bar are an entertainer's delight. Additional upgrades include wood flooring & granite countertops. Close proximity to DNT, 121 & George Bush, as well as Legacy West, Shops of Legacy & The Colony shopping & entertainment venues. Refrigerator, washer & dryer provided. Great community clubhouse & pool. HOA dues included in rent amount. Tenant to verify school & all information.