4682 Dozier Road
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:31 PM

4682 Dozier Road

4682 Dozier Road · No Longer Available
Location

4682 Dozier Road, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Urban Style Joins Southern Comfort in this Versatile 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse in Carrollton!! Come home to beautiful dark wood floors. Decorative recessed lighting brings a warm glow to the open, inviting downstairs area! Dine in kitchen will showcase any cuisine you aspire to create. Modern gas cooktop and INCLUDED Samsung refrigerator are standouts! Challenge friends and family to play a game in the upstairs game room. Prepare for the day in style in one of the sophisticated bathrooms, with tiled showers and arched doorways. Attached 2 car garage for convenience. Community offers pool, park, jogging bike path, and dramatic views of neighborhood lake w fountains!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

