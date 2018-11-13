4682 Dozier Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Urban Style Joins Southern Comfort in this Versatile 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse in Carrollton!! Come home to beautiful dark wood floors. Decorative recessed lighting brings a warm glow to the open, inviting downstairs area! Dine in kitchen will showcase any cuisine you aspire to create. Modern gas cooktop and INCLUDED Samsung refrigerator are standouts! Challenge friends and family to play a game in the upstairs game room. Prepare for the day in style in one of the sophisticated bathrooms, with tiled showers and arched doorways. Attached 2 car garage for convenience. Community offers pool, park, jogging bike path, and dramatic views of neighborhood lake w fountains!