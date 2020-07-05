All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:55 PM

4631 Cherokee Path

4631 Cherokee Path · No Longer Available
Location

4631 Cherokee Path, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home recently updated! Great central location in North Carrollton! Fantastic sought after schools! Recent upgrades include laminate flooring through out downstairs, paint, scraped popcorn ceilings downstairs, retainer wall, master bath with walk in shower and frameless glass doors, beautiful tile, ceiling fans, roof, driveway and lighting! This home has a fantastic view of a pond and waterfall! A great place to relax and unwind, offering great views of the adjacent lake & greenbelt shared with Castle Hills! Relaxing and beautiful hidden treasure! The Listing Agent is Owner of this Property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4631 Cherokee Path have any available units?
4631 Cherokee Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4631 Cherokee Path have?
Some of 4631 Cherokee Path's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4631 Cherokee Path currently offering any rent specials?
4631 Cherokee Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 Cherokee Path pet-friendly?
No, 4631 Cherokee Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4631 Cherokee Path offer parking?
Yes, 4631 Cherokee Path offers parking.
Does 4631 Cherokee Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4631 Cherokee Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 Cherokee Path have a pool?
No, 4631 Cherokee Path does not have a pool.
Does 4631 Cherokee Path have accessible units?
No, 4631 Cherokee Path does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 Cherokee Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4631 Cherokee Path has units with dishwashers.

How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
