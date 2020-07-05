4631 Cherokee Path

Amenities

Beautiful Home recently updated! Great central location in North Carrollton! Fantastic sought after schools! Recent upgrades include laminate flooring through out downstairs, paint, scraped popcorn ceilings downstairs, retainer wall, master bath with walk in shower and frameless glass doors, beautiful tile, ceiling fans, roof, driveway and lighting! This home has a fantastic view of a pond and waterfall! A great place to relax and unwind, offering great views of the adjacent lake & greenbelt shared with Castle Hills! Relaxing and beautiful hidden treasure! The Listing Agent is Owner of this Property.