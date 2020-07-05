4409 Fisk Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage

Luxury Townhome in The Shops at Prestonwood! 4 Bed and 3.5 Bath. 4th Bedroom in 3rd floor with a Full bathroom can be used for Media, Game room, Study or 2nd Master. Beautiful rich wood floors in Living room, breakfast and upgrade Carpet in Bedrooms! Kitchen with Granite Countertops and SS Appliances. Custom framed mirrors in bathroom. 20x14 covered balcony is perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Close to shoppings, restaurants, DNT, PGBT. Fireplace in Living Room. Amenities Include Clubhouse, Lake, Pool, and Workout Facility! Great location and move in ready!!