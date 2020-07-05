All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4409 Fisk Lane

4409 Fisk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4409 Fisk Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Luxury Townhome in The Shops at Prestonwood! 4 Bed and 3.5 Bath. 4th Bedroom in 3rd floor with a Full bathroom can be used for Media, Game room, Study or 2nd Master. Beautiful rich wood floors in Living room, breakfast and upgrade Carpet in Bedrooms! Kitchen with Granite Countertops and SS Appliances. Custom framed mirrors in bathroom. 20x14 covered balcony is perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Close to shoppings, restaurants, DNT, PGBT. Fireplace in Living Room. Amenities Include Clubhouse, Lake, Pool, and Workout Facility! Great location and move in ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Fisk Lane have any available units?
4409 Fisk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Fisk Lane have?
Some of 4409 Fisk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Fisk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Fisk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Fisk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4409 Fisk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4409 Fisk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4409 Fisk Lane offers parking.
Does 4409 Fisk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Fisk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Fisk Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4409 Fisk Lane has a pool.
Does 4409 Fisk Lane have accessible units?
No, 4409 Fisk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Fisk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 Fisk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

