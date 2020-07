Amenities

Huge and inviting floor plan with 4 large bedrooms and sightlines that keep your family close. New carpeting and paint throughout. Wet bar and custom built ins are standard for this nicer home. Hardwoods and ceramic tile is easy to clean and attractive. Solar screens and beautiful brick finish off the outside. Excellent schools. Pets ok with deposit. Owner will entertain multiple year lease. Available now!