Amenities

garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom 2 full bath spacious home off Hebron pkwy with a walking distance to pond and walking trails. Elementary and middle schools are within a mile radius which makes this home the most convenient one for your family. Beautiful Neighborhood with nice extravagant backyard surrounded by tall fences to give you your full privacy that you need to relax on a stressful day. Furniture is not included.