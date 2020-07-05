All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 4168 Comanche Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4168 Comanche Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4168 Comanche Drive

4168 Comanche Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4168 Comanche Dr, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
A welcome home in desired subdivision of Estates at Indian creek,loaded with upgrades,Brand new microwave 2019,Fresh trendy paint,All bath have stand up showers,End units can have iron wrought fence installed.Centrally located,Easy Access to all Major freeways, Nebraska furniture Mart.Baylor Medical,Future Toyota HQ ,Updated Stand up showers in Baths with contemporary style Granite C-Tops ...! Stainless steel Appliances ,Low maintenance with luxury living, Dog stations,Top Golf ,Movie theaters, Frisco mall, DFW Airport within 15 Min. Lisd Schools, Shopping Malls ,Restaurants Dart Park & Ride, Rec Center ,I can keep going, Don't Miss this one ! New pics uploaded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4168 Comanche Drive have any available units?
4168 Comanche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4168 Comanche Drive have?
Some of 4168 Comanche Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4168 Comanche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4168 Comanche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4168 Comanche Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4168 Comanche Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4168 Comanche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4168 Comanche Drive offers parking.
Does 4168 Comanche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4168 Comanche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4168 Comanche Drive have a pool?
No, 4168 Comanche Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4168 Comanche Drive have accessible units?
No, 4168 Comanche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4168 Comanche Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4168 Comanche Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District