4168 Comanche Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

A welcome home in desired subdivision of Estates at Indian creek,loaded with upgrades,Brand new microwave 2019,Fresh trendy paint,All bath have stand up showers,End units can have iron wrought fence installed.Centrally located,Easy Access to all Major freeways, Nebraska furniture Mart.Baylor Medical,Future Toyota HQ ,Updated Stand up showers in Baths with contemporary style Granite C-Tops ...! Stainless steel Appliances ,Low maintenance with luxury living, Dog stations,Top Golf ,Movie theaters, Frisco mall, DFW Airport within 15 Min. Lisd Schools, Shopping Malls ,Restaurants Dart Park & Ride, Rec Center ,I can keep going, Don't Miss this one ! New pics uploaded.