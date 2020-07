Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two Bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home in Carrollton. Open living and dining area includes a gas log fireplace, built-in cabinets with wine cooler and flat screen wiring. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Second living area upstairs splits the bedrooms. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, over-sized bathroom and walk-in custom closet. HOA covered by the owner. HOA responsible for mowing the front yard, tenant responsible for the rest.