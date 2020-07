Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this beautiful 2 bedroom home before its too late! Features include an open concept floor plan with 9 ft ceilings, living room with a cozy fireplace that opens to kitchen and dining, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a spacious master suite with balcony & large walk-in coset, and a luxurious master bath with dual sinks, a lovely garden tub, and separate shower with glass enclosure. Washer and dryer on site.