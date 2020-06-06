All apartments in Carrollton
Location

4137 Mangrove Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
media room
Outstanding, beautifully appointed and upgraded 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath executive style home on a premium corner lot in the popular Moore Farm subdivision. So many upgrades, too many to mention here. Hiking trails, biking trails, and playground just a sort distance away. Easy access to Hebron Parkway, Josey and Highway 121. Extensive crown moullding, dual staircases, gourmet style kitchen with granite, double ovens, gas cooktop. Master plus 1 bedroom down ideal or use as mother-in-law retreat. Gameroom and media room up with 3 generous size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Covered patio overlooks private backyard. 3-car garage. This one checks all the boxes. Hurry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 Mangrove Drive have any available units?
4137 Mangrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 Mangrove Drive have?
Some of 4137 Mangrove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 Mangrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4137 Mangrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 Mangrove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4137 Mangrove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4137 Mangrove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4137 Mangrove Drive offers parking.
Does 4137 Mangrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 Mangrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 Mangrove Drive have a pool?
No, 4137 Mangrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4137 Mangrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 4137 Mangrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 Mangrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4137 Mangrove Drive has units with dishwashers.

