4137 Mangrove Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground garage media room

Outstanding, beautifully appointed and upgraded 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath executive style home on a premium corner lot in the popular Moore Farm subdivision. So many upgrades, too many to mention here. Hiking trails, biking trails, and playground just a sort distance away. Easy access to Hebron Parkway, Josey and Highway 121. Extensive crown moullding, dual staircases, gourmet style kitchen with granite, double ovens, gas cooktop. Master plus 1 bedroom down ideal or use as mother-in-law retreat. Gameroom and media room up with 3 generous size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Covered patio overlooks private backyard. 3-car garage. This one checks all the boxes. Hurry.