Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:43 PM

3900 Aquatic Drive

3900 Aquatic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3900 Aquatic Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home on a Greenbelt and cul-de-sac located in quiet Moore Farms community. Grand entry with Study and Living areas. Gourmet kitchen with center island open to the family room and breakfast room. Overlooks a lush landscaped yard. Master down with new hardwood floors. Guest bath and utility down. Large gameroom and three bedrooms up. Secluded street near the community pool, trails, schools, churches, and park. New carpet 2018. New hardwood in master bedroom 2018. Fresh paint 2019. New Counter tops and backsplash 2017. Property can be semi-furnished please inform leasing agent.

Agents to verify all information. FREE appraisal if buyer uses Ashley Turner with Francis Colonial.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Aquatic Drive have any available units?
3900 Aquatic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 Aquatic Drive have?
Some of 3900 Aquatic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Aquatic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Aquatic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Aquatic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3900 Aquatic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3900 Aquatic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3900 Aquatic Drive offers parking.
Does 3900 Aquatic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Aquatic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Aquatic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3900 Aquatic Drive has a pool.
Does 3900 Aquatic Drive have accessible units?
No, 3900 Aquatic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Aquatic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 Aquatic Drive has units with dishwashers.

