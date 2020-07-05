3809 Legacy Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rent it fast, this one won’t last! Totally updated 2 story home in the most desirable N. Carrollton neighborhood. Modern feel and great floorplan, open & light, fantastic wall & trim colors, gourmet kitchen with lots of white cabinets & granite countertops. All baths have new granite. Amazing & extensive new wood flooring, lovely backyard with electric gate for ultimate privacy! Phenomenal location! Within 15 min to Legacy West (DFW’s new hot spot for hi-end shops & restaurants), Plano’s HQ hub, The Star (Cowboy’s HQ), Downtown & DFW airport. Shows exceptionally!