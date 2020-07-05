All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:46 AM

3809 Legacy Trail

3809 Legacy Trail · No Longer Available
Carrollton
Indian Creek
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3809 Legacy Trail, Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rent it fast, this one won’t last! Totally updated 2 story home in the most desirable N. Carrollton neighborhood. Modern feel and great floorplan, open & light, fantastic wall & trim colors, gourmet kitchen with lots of white cabinets & granite countertops. All baths have new granite. Amazing & extensive new wood flooring, lovely backyard with electric gate for ultimate privacy! Phenomenal location! Within 15 min to Legacy West (DFW’s new hot spot for hi-end shops & restaurants), Plano’s HQ hub, The Star (Cowboy’s HQ), Downtown & DFW airport. Shows exceptionally!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Legacy Trail have any available units?
3809 Legacy Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 Legacy Trail have?
Some of 3809 Legacy Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Legacy Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Legacy Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Legacy Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3809 Legacy Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3809 Legacy Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Legacy Trail offers parking.
Does 3809 Legacy Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Legacy Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Legacy Trail have a pool?
No, 3809 Legacy Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Legacy Trail have accessible units?
No, 3809 Legacy Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Legacy Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 Legacy Trail has units with dishwashers.

