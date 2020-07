Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities

Great Location! 3 Bed and 2.5 bath. New L-wood floor. Walking distance to park. Very convenient to shopping and major highways. Granite counter top, Great open floor plan with many windows make this home light and bright all day! Kitchen has attached dinette with a large pantry. Washer and Dryer closet and half bath downstairs. Formal dining, All Three bedrooms are upstairs with 2 f-baths.