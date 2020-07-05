All apartments in Carrollton
2816 S Surrey Dr
2816 S Surrey Dr

2816 South Surrey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2816 South Surrey Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 3 bedrooms, two and a half bathroom home with study located in Country Place subdivision. Large living area with decorative fireplace, separate formal dining room, nice size kitchen with all appliances and walk in utility room. Gameroom with bar area leads outside to large back yard and patio deck - great for entertaining. Large bedrooms on the second level and bathrooms. Fresh two-tone paint, new carpet in the living room and office. Tenants have full access to Country Place HOA - pools, tennis courts, clubhouse and golf course. Tenant pays all green fees. Pets accepted on a case by case bases no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

