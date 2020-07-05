2816 S Surrey Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Spacious 3 bedrooms, two and a half bathroom home with study located in Country Place subdivision. Large living area with decorative fireplace, separate formal dining room, nice size kitchen with all appliances and walk in utility room. Gameroom with bar area leads outside to large back yard and patio deck - great for entertaining. Large bedrooms on the second level and bathrooms. Fresh two-tone paint, new carpet in the living room and office. Tenants have full access to Country Place HOA - pools, tennis courts, clubhouse and golf course. Tenant pays all green fees. Pets accepted on a case by case bases no aggressive breeds.