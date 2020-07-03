2813 Sheridan Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage media room

This GORGEOUS 3 bedroom Luxury townhome in Carrollton Villa of Prestonwood features a spacious wide open floor plan with tile, and carpeted bedrooms (The 4th Bedroom on 3rd floors can be also used for Media Room, Game Room or the 2nd Living Area). WASHER, DRYER, and FRIDGE INCLUDED! Granite countertops, good appliances, tons of natural light, so much to appreciate! Community Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, and Pavilion add so much value to this great home at a great price! Better see this one fast!

Easy Access to Hwy 190, Dallas North Tollway, and Hwy 35, Near Prestonwood Baptist Church, Willowbend mall, Major shopping center and Lots of restaurants! Great Location !!