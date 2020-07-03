All apartments in Carrollton
2813 Sheridan Drive
2813 Sheridan Drive

2813 Sheridan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Sheridan Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
This GORGEOUS 3 bedroom Luxury townhome in Carrollton Villa of Prestonwood features a spacious wide open floor plan with tile, and carpeted bedrooms (The 4th Bedroom on 3rd floors can be also used for Media Room, Game Room or the 2nd Living Area). WASHER, DRYER, and FRIDGE INCLUDED! Granite countertops, good appliances, tons of natural light, so much to appreciate! Community Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, and Pavilion add so much value to this great home at a great price! Better see this one fast!
Easy Access to Hwy 190, Dallas North Tollway, and Hwy 35, Near Prestonwood Baptist Church, Willowbend mall, Major shopping center and Lots of restaurants! Great Location !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Sheridan Drive have any available units?
2813 Sheridan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Sheridan Drive have?
Some of 2813 Sheridan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Sheridan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Sheridan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Sheridan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Sheridan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2813 Sheridan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Sheridan Drive offers parking.
Does 2813 Sheridan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2813 Sheridan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Sheridan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2813 Sheridan Drive has a pool.
Does 2813 Sheridan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2813 Sheridan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Sheridan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Sheridan Drive has units with dishwashers.

