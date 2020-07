Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Absolutely gorgeous and move-in ready. Freshly painted and New Carpet. Townhome located in very quite community with lots of amenities, Pool, Club house, and Tennis courts. Master bedroom downstairs. Living Room has custom built its. Kitchen has new granite and all new SS appliances. Formal dining has granite, breakfast room, bar, and attached garage. 2 bedrooms upstairs. Great closet space. Walking distance to shopping, parks and schools. Refrigerator provided.