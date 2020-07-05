2708 Oak Trail

Amenities

Stunning Remodeled Home, Great Location, No Carpet - Property Id: 99981



Stunning remodeled home. All new energy efficient windows. Nest digital energy-efficient thermostat. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless *Appliances*. French 3 door stainless steel refrigerator included. Open floor plan features large living areas each with a fireplace (2 fireplaces). Huge master suite with large walk-in closet! Ceramic tile and laminate flooring throughout the house. NO CARPET! Large backyard! GREAT LOCATION! Minutes from Addison, Plano, Frisco, Downtown Dallas and DFW and Lovefield airports. Great quiet neighborhood.

App for each adult applicant 18 or over. Submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case. Walking distance from Lifetime Fitness Club - Adisson and other Gyms.

