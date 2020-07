Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 4 bedroom home or could be 3 bedroom and an office. Wood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Sliding patio doors to covered patio. Board on board fence and HUGE back yard. Eat in kitchen with ceramic tile floors, separate formal dining area. Landscaped front and back. Sprinkler system. Updated fans in every room.

Family room with gas started fire place with ceramic logs. Freshly painted throughout. Home comes with 2 refrigerators.