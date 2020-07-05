2526 Belmeade Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Rare find in Carrollton in highly sought after Copperwood subdivision. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 living spaces, 2 dining spaces, with a wet bar. Floor plan offers split bedroom & bath living that is perfect for guests. Kitchen includes granite counter top, 5 gas burner cook-top, dishwasher, microwave oven, wine cooler, REFRIGERATOR, and a utility,laundry room that INCLUDES a WASHER & DRYER. The master bathroom offers dual sink vanity with granite counter tops, an updated walk in shower, and 2 walk in closets, Private backyard with 3ft-10ft gunite pool with waterfall feature, and covered patio. POOL and YARD SERVICES ARE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT.