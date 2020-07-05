All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2526 Belmeade Drive

2526 Belmeade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Belmeade Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Rare find in Carrollton in highly sought after Copperwood subdivision. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 living spaces, 2 dining spaces, with a wet bar. Floor plan offers split bedroom & bath living that is perfect for guests. Kitchen includes granite counter top, 5 gas burner cook-top, dishwasher, microwave oven, wine cooler, REFRIGERATOR, and a utility,laundry room that INCLUDES a WASHER & DRYER. The master bathroom offers dual sink vanity with granite counter tops, an updated walk in shower, and 2 walk in closets, Private backyard with 3ft-10ft gunite pool with waterfall feature, and covered patio. POOL and YARD SERVICES ARE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Belmeade Drive have any available units?
2526 Belmeade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 Belmeade Drive have?
Some of 2526 Belmeade Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Belmeade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Belmeade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Belmeade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2526 Belmeade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2526 Belmeade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2526 Belmeade Drive offers parking.
Does 2526 Belmeade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2526 Belmeade Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Belmeade Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2526 Belmeade Drive has a pool.
Does 2526 Belmeade Drive have accessible units?
No, 2526 Belmeade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Belmeade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 Belmeade Drive has units with dishwashers.

