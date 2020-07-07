2321 Stallion Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful K Hovnanian Energy Star Certified home located in desirable Mustang Park is ready for immediate move-in! Open floor plan with high ceilings, gleaming wood floors, stone fireplace, granite kitchen island & counter tops, Energy Star stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and a relaxing covered patio with ceiling fans. Additional energy efficient features include programmable thermostat, radiant barrier & insulated doors. Easy access to community pool, pond & subdivision amenities. HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and added to the rent. Example: $2,750 (base rent) + $63 (annual HOA fee is $750; divided by 12 months = $63) = $2,813 total mo pymnt.