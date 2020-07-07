All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2321 Stallion Street.
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:06 AM

2321 Stallion Street

2321 Stallion Street · No Longer Available
Location

2321 Stallion Street, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful K Hovnanian Energy Star Certified home located in desirable Mustang Park is ready for immediate move-in! Open floor plan with high ceilings, gleaming wood floors, stone fireplace, granite kitchen island & counter tops, Energy Star stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and a relaxing covered patio with ceiling fans. Additional energy efficient features include programmable thermostat, radiant barrier & insulated doors. Easy access to community pool, pond & subdivision amenities. HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and added to the rent. Example: $2,750 (base rent) + $63 (annual HOA fee is $750; divided by 12 months = $63) = $2,813 total mo pymnt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Stallion Street have any available units?
2321 Stallion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Stallion Street have?
Some of 2321 Stallion Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Stallion Street currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Stallion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Stallion Street pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Stallion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2321 Stallion Street offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Stallion Street offers parking.
Does 2321 Stallion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Stallion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Stallion Street have a pool?
Yes, 2321 Stallion Street has a pool.
Does 2321 Stallion Street have accessible units?
No, 2321 Stallion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Stallion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Stallion Street has units with dishwashers.

