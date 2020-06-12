All apartments in Carrollton
2311 Eastgate Drive
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:26 PM

2311 Eastgate Drive

2311 Eastgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Eastgate Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautifully updated! Open floor plan! Large living room, kitchen has beautiful cabinets with soft close drawer, stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Bonus storage room. Large Master bedroom with updated bathroom and frame-less shower. Oversized backyard with wood deck. Convenient location! Must See! Don’t miss this great opportunity! [Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all information in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Eastgate Drive have any available units?
2311 Eastgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 Eastgate Drive have?
Some of 2311 Eastgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Eastgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Eastgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Eastgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Eastgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2311 Eastgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2311 Eastgate Drive offers parking.
Does 2311 Eastgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Eastgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Eastgate Drive have a pool?
No, 2311 Eastgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Eastgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 2311 Eastgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Eastgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 Eastgate Drive has units with dishwashers.

