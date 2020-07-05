All apartments in Carrollton
2202 Spicewood Lane
2202 Spicewood Lane

2202 Spicewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Spicewood Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This wonderful home offers an expansive living area with floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings that flow into a bright dining area with access to a private outdoor space. The kitchen is complete with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, large walk-in pantry and dedicated laundry to the side. The spacious master bedroom is complete with full en-suite, his and hers closets, and french doors that let in ample natural light. Another large bedroom off of the living area offers tons of storage and is accompanied by another full bath. This property is conveniently located a short driving from I-35, PGBT, Josey Ranch Plaza, and various retail and restaurant establishments. Tenants to verify all utilites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Spicewood Lane have any available units?
2202 Spicewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Spicewood Lane have?
Some of 2202 Spicewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Spicewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Spicewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Spicewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Spicewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2202 Spicewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Spicewood Lane offers parking.
Does 2202 Spicewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Spicewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Spicewood Lane have a pool?
No, 2202 Spicewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Spicewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2202 Spicewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Spicewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Spicewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

