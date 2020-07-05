2202 Spicewood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This wonderful home offers an expansive living area with floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings that flow into a bright dining area with access to a private outdoor space. The kitchen is complete with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, large walk-in pantry and dedicated laundry to the side. The spacious master bedroom is complete with full en-suite, his and hers closets, and french doors that let in ample natural light. Another large bedroom off of the living area offers tons of storage and is accompanied by another full bath. This property is conveniently located a short driving from I-35, PGBT, Josey Ranch Plaza, and various retail and restaurant establishments. Tenants to verify all utilites.