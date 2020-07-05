All apartments in Carrollton
2142 Sunstone Drive

Location

2142 Sunstone Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom,2 bath,2 car garage home in heart of Carrollton. Large living room with brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Galley kitchen with refrigerator, built in microwave. Separate master. Fenced backed yard off of greenbelt, jogging and walking trails.Close to restaurants, shopping and major thoroughfares. Regular Pest Control will be provided. REDUCED RENT to $1550, provided tenant performs all yardwork.
**Refrigerator, coffee table and various wall art included with lease.
Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all information herein.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 Sunstone Drive have any available units?
2142 Sunstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2142 Sunstone Drive have?
Some of 2142 Sunstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 Sunstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Sunstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Sunstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2142 Sunstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2142 Sunstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2142 Sunstone Drive offers parking.
Does 2142 Sunstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 Sunstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Sunstone Drive have a pool?
No, 2142 Sunstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2142 Sunstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2142 Sunstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Sunstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 Sunstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

