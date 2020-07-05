All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

2125 Albert Rd

2125 Albert Road · No Longer Available
Location

2125 Albert Road, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/13f729309d ---- Beautiful Updated Home has Laminate Wood Floors In Living & Dining Areas With A Full Wet Bar & Sliding Glass Door Access To The Side Yard. Vaulted Ceiling In Living Area Highlights The Brick Fireplace With Wood Mantel. The Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances. The Cozy Breakfast Nook Has Access To The Covered Patio & large oasis like Backyard! Occupied Home to Schedule Viewing, TEXT 817-380-4644 and. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on FB Marketplace or Craigslist!! Disposal Granite Countertops Stainless Appliances W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Albert Rd have any available units?
2125 Albert Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 Albert Rd have?
Some of 2125 Albert Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Albert Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Albert Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Albert Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2125 Albert Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2125 Albert Rd offer parking?
No, 2125 Albert Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2125 Albert Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 Albert Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Albert Rd have a pool?
No, 2125 Albert Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2125 Albert Rd have accessible units?
No, 2125 Albert Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Albert Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 Albert Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

